Posted: Feb 02, 2019 10:13 AMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioner will review several letters in their first meeting of February when they convene on Monday. Those letters are addressed to Shannon Adcock, Kevin White, and Rebecca Moses regarding the Washington County Free Fair Board.

From there, the commissioners will acknowledge reports from Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox. The reports are from the months of October through December 2018.

A postage usage report and a current investments report from the Washington County Treasurer’s Office for the month of January will be acknowledged next. That will conclude the Washington County Commissioners’ meeting. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.