Posted: Feb 01, 2019 1:10 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 1:10 PM

Ty Loftis

Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe stopped by the Bartlesville Radio Station on Friday to discuss a wide-array of issues facing both our state and the nation.

At the top of the list was the Government shutdown and the border wall.

Inhofe realizes that the shutdown took its toll on a number of Government employees. Therefore, Inhofe, along with a fellow Oklahoma Senator, is working on a bill to help those families.

Inhofe is also trying to enact the Civics Act.

After speaking at our station, Inhofe went on to speak at Oklahoma Wesleyan University.