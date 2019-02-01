Posted: Feb 01, 2019 2:20 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 2:20 PM

Ty Loftis

Samples of the suspected marijuana in Pawhuska were tested. Results find that of the 11 samples tested, only two are found to be marginally over the legal THC limit and outside the test’s margin of error.

The Osage County District Attorney’s Office is sending the truck to Colorado for THC testing of all nine tons of cannabis. The lowest level of THC in medicinal marijuana is 15 percent. The most potent level of the 11 samples was one half of a percent.

Defense Attorney Matt Lyons says the shipment doesn’t contain any black market marijuana, which prosecutors said was the initial cause for concern. Lyons went on to say prosecutors are trying to call this marijuana when it’s clear to the rest of the sane world that it’s not.

Tadesse Deneke and Farah Warsame were driving the tractor-trailer that got pulled over after failing to stop at the four-way stop in Pawhuska and have been unable to post bail. Andrew Ross and David Dirksen were escorting the shipment from Kentucky to Colorado and spent nearly a week in jail after law enforcement seized the suspected marijuana on Jan. 9. The two men each posted a $40,000 bond. All four men are facing charges that could carry 15 years to life in prison.

The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 became federal law in December and that removed hemp from the Controlled Substances Act. If the average of test samples exceeds three-tenths of a percent, but is equal to or less than one percent, then the crop in question will be destroyed with no additional fines or penalties. If a sample exceeds one percent, then the crops in question will be destroyed and states may impose additional fines or penalties.

Photo Courtesy of the News on 6