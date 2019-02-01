Posted: Feb 01, 2019 2:52 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 2:52 PM

Max Gross

Former Nowata County Sheriff Kenny Freeman will return to court. A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on Monday at the Nowata County Courthouse. Freeman was charged with one count of felony embezzlement in October 2018.

An affidavit alleges that Freeman misappropriated donated school supply items, which included anywhere between 90 and 93 lunch boxes passed out at the Nowata County Free Fair and the Nowata High School homecoming parade on September 14. Freeman was not present at the fair but he acknowledges a booth for his campaign was set up.

The donation was tabled by the Nowata County Board of Commissioners for several weeks before Freeman’s arrest.

Freeman posted a $2,000 bond and was released shortly after his arrest. A few weeks later Freeman lost his bid for re-election. Current sheriff Terry Sue Barnett earned over 83% of the vote in November’s election.

Freeman was nearly removed from office by the district attorney in August 2018 but a petition for removal was voted down by the county commissioners.

Freeman is represented by Tulsa attorney Michon Hastings-Hughes.