Posted: Feb 01, 2019 3:06 PMUpdated: Feb 01, 2019 3:06 PM

Max Gross

After six full days off Oklahoma Wesleyan basketball will be back in action on Saturday. The Eagles will travel to Avila University in Kansas City, Missouri. This will be Wesleyan’s first trip to Avila, a school in its inaugural season in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The Eagles sit at No. 2 in the NAIA Coaches poll with a 24-1 record. OKWU is holds just a one game lead over eighth-ranked Southwestern College in the KCAC standings. The Eagles were challenged by Avila in the first meeting on December 12. A tip-in from Josh Wilchcombe just before the buzzer gave OKWU a 63-62 win. Avila is 3-18 on the season.

The Lady Eagles are 2-2 since Grace Hadley’s midseason promotion to head coach. OKWU needs just two wins to secure a spot in the KCAC tournament. Currently at sixth in the standings, the goal is a top-four seed which would give the Lady Eagles a home game in the first round of the conference tournament.

The Lady Eagles are 15-9 overall and 11-8 in KCAC play. OKWU won the first matchup over Avila, 70-59.

Tipoff for the doubleheader is set for 2 p.m. Radio coverage can be heard on Sports Talk 1500 AM—99.1 FM KPGM.