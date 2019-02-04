Posted: Feb 04, 2019 9:26 AMUpdated: Feb 04, 2019 9:38 AM

At the beginning of the Dewey School Board meeting this evening, the board could approve the transfer of $3,800 from FFA Football Concessions to Dewey athletics.

Discussion to possibly enter into a settlement agreement with Document Imaging Solutions will follow. If approved, the Dewey School District would agree to pay a $1,800 sum to DIS for a full release of liability for all disputed claims.

Also in the Dewey School Board meeting this evening, the board could renew first year internet services with OneNet. Later, the board could hire a new head volleyball coach and a new elementary school teacher for the 2019-2020 school year.