Posted: Apr 04, 2019 2:08 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2019 3:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford said talks continue as a dramatic increase of immigrants find their way to the U.S.–Mexico border. He said the U.S. is seeing a big increase of adult immigrants with children coming to the border.

According to Lankford, there is a loophole in America's laws that the Democrats refuse to help correct. He said that is causing human trafficking on the border as approximately 2,500 adult immigrants are coming into America with children that do not belong to them.

The loophole allows the adult immigrants with children to be released until their hearing time. Lankford said that the adult immigrants are getting into the country easier that way because they take the child from their village, are released and by the time of their hearing, they disappear into the country.

Sen. Lankford said that President Donald Trump's statements this week have been an effort to get Mexico's attention. President Trump believes Mexico could better enforce border laws. He said President Trump is trying to get Mexico to enforce their own law to help America at the border.

Lankford said immigrants are mostly going from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. He said immigration would not be an issue if Mexico better enforced migrant traffic and the southern border better.