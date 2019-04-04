Posted: Apr 04, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2019 2:28 PM

Ty Loftis

This is the 35th anniversary of the OKM Music Festival and organizers of the event are changing things up this year by having a resident musical artist. Chairman Mary Lynn Mihm says this year's musician will be Brent Giddens.

Giddens plans on doing some song-writing workshops and he also helped bring Phil Vassar to the OKM Music Festival. Giddens is a red-dirt and country music singer-songwriter who will also be serving on the OKM Board. Giddens taught for 22 years before getting into the music industry.

Here is a small sample of a song that hasn't yet been released called, “She Believes In Me.”

Giddens will open up the OKM Music Festival for Vassar on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for the event at the Bartlesville Community Center or okmmusic.org.