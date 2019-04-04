News

Music

Posted: Apr 04, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2019 2:28 PM

OKM Music Festival to have Resident Musician

Share on RSS

 

Ty Loftis

This is the 35th anniversary of the OKM Music Festival and organizers of the event are changing things up this year by having a resident musical artist. Chairman Mary Lynn Mihm says this year's musician will be Brent Giddens.

Giddens plans on doing some song-writing workshops and he also helped bring Phil Vassar to the OKM Music Festival. Giddens is a red-dirt and country music singer-songwriter who will also be serving on the OKM Board. Giddens taught for 22 years before getting into the music industry.

Here is a small sample of a song that hasn't yet been released called, “She Believes In Me.”

Giddens will open up the OKM Music Festival for Vassar on Saturday, June 8 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now for the event at the Bartlesville Community Center or okmmusic.org.


« Back to News