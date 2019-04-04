Posted: Apr 04, 2019 3:33 PMUpdated: Apr 04, 2019 3:58 PM

Garrett Giles

A multi-million dollar renovation has started at the former Hotel Phillips building in downtown Bartlesville.

Executive Director Chris Wilson with the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority said the new owners plan to bring the property up to a quality Class A level apartment. Wilson said the BRTA had talked to the owners about providing resources. He said no money or resources were provided to the group.

The owners, by choice, will invest on their own dime in the renovation process.

The new apartment configurations include new millwork, new appliances, and new finishes. Wilson said the owners are doing a phased renovation. That means they will go floor by floor to take care of infrastructure work.

Wilson believes the mutli-facted project could take a year or two to complete.

From the lobby, fitness center, hallways and elevators to the rooftop deck, Wilson said everything will be new. According to Wilson, the owners are also looking to rebrand the apartment complex to fit its old name – Hotel Phillips.

He said this will be a transformative project for housing in downtown Bartlesville as he believes the owners will stick to their promises to revive a building that was in limbo.

We will have more on this story as the renovations continue.