Posted: Apr 05, 2019 8:14 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2019 8:14 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

Bartlesville police arrested 34 year-old Daniel Leon Strickland of Bartlesville Thursday night. According to Captain Jay Hastings someone reported a vehicle theft to police at about 4 that afternoon.

The owner had parked a maroon 2000 Yukon SUV on Chickasaw just south of Adams and left the vehicle running. When the owner returned the vehicle was gone and the incident was reported to the police. An officer spotted the Maroon 2000 Yukon SUV at about 10:34 Thursday night near Morton and Frank Phillips.

A pursuit began when the officer tried to stop the stolen vehicle. The chase led police southbound on Virginia then east eventually down Hillcrest and east on Price road. The pursuit ended east of Madison on Price road when the stolen vehicle traveled off road into a field striking a fence.

The driver fled the area on foot running east through the field. Police found Strickland a short time later walking on Bison road. Strickland is charged with Evading the Police, Driving without a license, a Washington County warrant and Possession of stolen property.