Posted: Apr 05, 2019 8:29 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2019 8:30 AM

Garrett Giles

Arvest Bank Mortgage Loan Manager Clint Musslewhite will emcee Elder Care’s 21st Annual The Good, The Bad and The Barbecue event at the Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch.

Instead of having a band this year, Elder Care Administrative Director Jennifer Ennis said Musslewhite will DJ the event. Ennis said that will give you a chance to make some awesone requests at the end of the night with a wonderful DJ.

Locally, Musslewhite is the stadium announcer for Bruin football and covers an occasional Tulsa Drillers game. Also in Bartlesville, he serves as the emcee for The Harley Party, Hops for Hope, Dancing with the Stars and of course an occasional gig on the Wayside Elementary morning announcements.

Ennis said you should come out and enjoy the music with Musslewhite for the last The Good, The Bad and The Barbeque to be held at the Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch.

That does not mean that this is the final year for the barbecue though, Ennis said. The barbecue will take place next year but in a different location. Ennis said if you have been dragging your feet to come to the barbecue over the years, now is the time to come out to the Mullendore Cross Bell Ranch for the event.

Ennis said for 21-years The Good, The Bad and The Barbecue has been an outstanding charity event hosted by the Mullendore family. This year is no different as proceeds from the event will directly support the programs Elder Care provides to Nowata, Osage and Washington counties.

Tickets are on sale. It costs $65 per person to attend or $800 for a reserved table for 8. For additional information call 918.336.8500. You can also visit their website here. The barbecue will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 6 p.m.