Posted: Apr 05, 2019 9:15 AMUpdated: Apr 05, 2019 9:15 AM

Garrett Giles

Woolaroc Museum and Wildlife Preserve’s Director of Strategic Planning Kaci Fouts said Woolaroc will have a Free Admission Day on Sunday, April 14th.

Fouts said this is Woolaroc's way of bringing in new faces while saying thank you to those who routine come out. She said this is the time to visit as the grass turns green and animals on the preserve are being born each day.

Fouts said the Animal Barn and Mountain Man Camp is also open for the season. She said Mountain Man Camp is like a living reenactment.

The Mountain Man Camp is put on by Russ and Roger Butcher at Elk Lake. Fouts said you can take your family, take your spouse or just take yourself to visit them. She said they will teach you how to throw a tomahawk and shoot a black power rifle.

Fouts said it is there way to teach people about pre-Civil War life.