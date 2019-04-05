Posted: Apr 05, 2019 12:59 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2019 12:59 PM

Charlie Taraboletti

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation was called out Friday afternoon to deal with a situation at the U. S. 60 overpass over U. S. 75. Jerry Monday of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says some Small concrete pieces had fallen off the overpass. An ODOT crew was dispatched to secure the overpass and prevent anything else from falling. No further repairs are expected.