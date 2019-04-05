Posted: Apr 05, 2019 1:28 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2019 1:40 PM

Garrett Giles

The Tower Green Design Committee met midday Friday to discuss the final construction estimate for the Tower Center at Unity Square project. Modifications to construction documents and amenities for the green space were also presented and discussed.

Brad Kmita with JonesPlan Landscape Construction said the final estimate for the project came in at $1.9 million. The balance for the construction is $1.6 million dollars meaning the estimate was approximately $300,000 over budget.

Bartlesville’s Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen would go on to give a presentation on what modifications could be made. The estimate with the modifications presented came in at $1.8 million dollars.

Among the modifications made was the utilization of standard concrete with no integral color or custom finishes in most places within the project. Reducing Owner’s contingency to $48,358 to save $41,917 was part of the modifications discussed. Removing the standing seam roof on top of the stage canopy was also mentioned. That would save $27,300.

The Tower Green Design Committee then discussed the presentations. There was mutual agreement with the estimates and the modifications that were presented. The Committee would go on to send those presentations to the Bartlesville City Council to discuss.

City Manager Mike Bailey said the single item could be on the Council’s agenda at noon next Wednesday.