Posted: Apr 05, 2019 1:35 PMUpdated: Apr 05, 2019 1:42 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Senate Republicans have been wanting to work on diversion programs for substance abuse and mental health as part of criminal justice reform.

Bartleville’s Senator Julie Daniels said that is a piece that will be pushed off to the end because there are so many criminal justice reform bills in play.

As the Chairman for the Judiciary Committee, Daniels said criminal justice reform bills are occupying a lot of her time. She said the Committee has a big meeting on Tuesday to see which "vehicles" are going to stay alive and see what they need to do right now that doesn't undo something that has already been done.

Sen. Daniels said they are looking at issues surrounding judiciary fines and fees. She said these bills focusing on the topic were filed before the lawsuit Washington County faces regarding fines and fees in the court system.

Working with the Washington County District Attorney's budget this year, Daniels said less than 50-percent of the money the DA's Office runs on comes from State appropriation. She said in order for the Office to run, fines and fees are critical.

She said as the fines and fees drop because either fewer people pay them, they are reduced or some of them are made to go away, they have to realize there is an operational budget that needs to be addressed.