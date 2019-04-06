Posted: Apr 06, 2019 8:21 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2019 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville has been a Tree City USA community for 36 years and will hold its annual Arbor Day Ceremony on Saturday, April 13. The ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the Johnstone Park Loop area.

There will be information sharing and a tree planting at the event. Free hot dogs and chips will be provide afterwards.

Green Thumb Garden Club and AEP/PSO will assist in the free and open to the public event.