Posted: Apr 06, 2019 8:36 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2019 10:39 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters Outstanding Achievement Award Dinner was held Friday night in the Skirvin Hotel in Oklahoma City. KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM staff attended and received several awards.

First place in news, weather and sports image promotion was earned for football production on KRIG 104.9. The production piece (created by Joe Riddle) that won recognized the late Adam Hooper.

Hooper worked at the Bartlesville Radio station for several years and was the voice of the Dewey Bulldoggers and Nowata Ironmen. He was famously know for calls such as "Goodnight Dewey!" Assistant Sports Director Max Gross (and current voice for the Doggers and Ironmen) and Producer Joe Riddle picked up the award.

KWON went on to win first in station event promotion for Green Country Christmas. As mentioned by the emcee, Green Country Christmas is a successful marketing project that involves many local businesses.

KWON also won first in spot weather coverage for the November 30th, 2018 storms that struck the listening area.

Overall, Bartlesville Radio received the Non-Metro Radio Best of Show Award. The award recognizes radio and television stations that scored highly in each category for the OAB Awards. That includes programming, community involvement and business administration.

Recognized proudly as being an Oklahoma owned and operated radio station, General Manager Kevin Potter and Vice President Kaleb Potter were presented with the award on behalf of KWON.

Vice President Kaleb Potter commemorated News Director Charlie Taraboletti for his many years of service at Bartlesville Radio while congratulating the entire staff for their high achievement. Taraboletti plans on retiring in May.