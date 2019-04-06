Posted: Apr 06, 2019 11:04 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2019 11:35 AM

Garrett Giles

An engagement letter and compilation of financial information letter from Turner and Associates will be discussed by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. A resolution declaring and disposing of County property as surplus will follow.

A fully-executed contract with The Delaware Tribe of Indians regarding the Silver Lake Delaware Cemetery will also be acknowledged.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8 th in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.