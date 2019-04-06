News
Washington County Commissioners
Posted: Apr 06, 2019 11:04 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2019 11:35 AM
Silver Lake Delaware Cemetery to be Revisited Monday
Garrett Giles
An engagement letter and compilation of financial information letter from Turner and Associates will be discussed by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday morning. A resolution declaring and disposing of County property as surplus will follow.
A fully-executed contract with The Delaware Tribe of Indians regarding the Silver Lake Delaware Cemetery will also be acknowledged.
The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, April 8 th in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room.
