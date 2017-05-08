Posted: Apr 06, 2019 11:34 AMUpdated: Apr 06, 2019 11:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet Monday morning at the courthouse in Pawhuska and a number of various items will be discussed.

There will be discussion between the health department and Virginia Young to lease office space in Skiatook for $850 a month.

The Commissioners will talk about taking quotes for selling the scrap metal from the free county dump day in March. Commissioners will also talk about possibly increasing the speed limit on Javine Hill Rd.

The meeting begins at 10 in the morning for those interested in attending.