Posted: Apr 08, 2019 10:18 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 10:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved an engagement letter and compilation of financial information letter from Turner and Associates, CPAs Monday morning.

A resolution declaring and disposing of County property as surplus followed. Chairman Mitch Antle commented that the 2002 Ford F250 had somehow been declared as surplus two times prior to Monday’s meeting.

The Washington County Treasurer’s transcripts and proceedings on sale of County properties acquired at resale were approved.

A fully executed original contract from The Delaware Tribe of Indians regarding the Silver Lake Delaware Cemetery was not acknowledged by the Commissioners on Monday. Chairman ANtle said the ADA asked the Commissioners to hold off on acknowledging the contract. The Delaware Tribe asked the Commissioners for road repairs leading to the Silver Lake Delaware Cemetery in exchange for upkeep of the Cemetery.