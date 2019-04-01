Posted: Apr 08, 2019 10:29 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 10:29 AM

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several business items at Monday morning’s meeting. A resolution was approved for district three to utilize county use tax money in order to facilitate repairs at the Nowata County Jail.

Commissioner Troy Friddle had put a resolution before the board last week to authorize his road crew to spend time repairing the jail. This resolution will give them funds for supplies. Friddle received approval from the district attorney’s office on the matter.

A district three service agreement was approved for a road project at the intersection county road’s 8 and 4150. Friddle says the road only allows for one car at a time and the hill reduces visibility. Friddle says it could be, “the most dangerous spot in the county.”

The commissioners also heard Jerome Gnatek from the E911 committee. Gnatek said the committee is looking to move forward with addressing and mapping but the commissioners need to let a bid first. Funding for the project has already been secured from Grand Gateway.

The commissioners will meet again next Monday.