Posted: Apr 08, 2019 11:21 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 11:21 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board is meeting for a regular scheduled school meeting at 5:30 this evening at the Administration Building.

Addie Roanhorse will be sworn in as a new member of the board and then the Superintendent will give his monthly report.

Campus principals will also give reports, highlighting site improvement plans and some significant changes for next year. The board will also vote to approve the updated calendar for the 2018-2019 school year.

Also, there will be a lot of discussion regarding personnel.