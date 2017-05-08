Posted: Apr 08, 2019 11:23 AMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 11:23 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners met Monday morning for a short, but productive meeting at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska.

The Commissioners signed a lease agreement between the County Health Department and Virginia Young, creating more office space for the department. The space is located at 210 Bulldog Dr. in Skiatook and they will be paying $850 a month.

After a review from Kellogg Engineering Inc., it was determined the speed limit should remain at 40 MPH along Javine Hill. District Two constituents had wanted it increased to 50 MPH.

Commissioners signed a software license agreement with Landmark GSI. This gave the Assessors Office new software for the first time in 21 years. Also at the meeting, District One Commissioner Randall Jones was appointed to serve on the Community Sentencing Board.

The next regular scheduled Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting is scheduled for next Monday at 10 in the morning.