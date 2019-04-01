Posted: Apr 08, 2019 12:18 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 12:31 PM

Bartlesville Area History Museum Education Coordinator Betty Keim will present an educational program examining the life of Frank Eaton. Eaton, also known as “Pistol Pete.” He lived a long, colorful life and earned a reputation as a ‘fast gun.’

Eventually moving to Indian Territory, Eaton visited Fort Gibson to learn more about gun handling. Commanding John J. Coppinger is said to have given him a marksmanship badge along with the title Pistol Pete for his skill.

The presentation on Pistol Pete will be given on Tuesday, April 16 and will start at noon. The program last until 1:30 p.m. at the Bartlesville Area History Museum, located on the fifth floor of City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave. For more information, call 918.338.4294.