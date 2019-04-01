Posted: Apr 08, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 1:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage County Health Department is currently operating out of a single location in Pawhuska. Larry Bergner, Administrative Director of the Health Department, was at Tuesday's Board of County Commissioners meeting asking to expand their services to Skiatook.

District Two Commissioner Kevin Pasley was in favor of the added health services in Skiatook.

The office will be located at 210 Bulldog Drive in Skiatook and they will pay $850 a month in rent.