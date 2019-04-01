Posted: Apr 08, 2019 1:56 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 1:56 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested after an indecent in which he made several threats toward members of his family. Vernon Munkirs appeared at the Washington County courthouse on Monday facing charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a minor and making threats to kill for an incident that occurred on Friday.

According to an affidavit, a male witness inside the residence stated that Munkirs came home extremely intoxicated and started to argue with his wife. The witness alleges that Munkirs became very violent with everyone inside the residence. Munkirs allegedly stated that everyone needed to leave or he would, “put two bullets in everyone’s head.”

The male witness said he stood between Munkirs and the woman. The two men engaged in a physical altercation that took them both to the ground. The victim claims Munkirs punched him in the face approximately six times.

Officers noted red marks on the side of the male victim’s face. The female victim stated that Munkirs did not have any guns in the house. An infant child was also present during the course of the altercation.

Bond for Munkirs was set at $5,000 with a condition of no contact with any of the occupants of the home.