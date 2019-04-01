Posted: Apr 08, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 2:22 PM

Ty Loftis

The Skiatook Chamber of Commerce will be holding their monthly meeting Wednesday afternoon at the First Baptist Church of Skiatook, located at 940 W. Oak Street.

Doors open at 11:45 for networking and the lunch starts at noon. Cost is $7 per person and Skiatook Fire Chief Jim Annas will be the guest speaker.

For more information, call 918-396-3702 or email Admin@skiatookchamber.com.