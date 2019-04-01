Posted: Apr 08, 2019 2:22 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 2:22 PM

Max Gross

A Dewey woman appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday facing charges stemming from a weekend domestic abuse incident. Brittney McCaullife was charged with domestic abuse for her role in altercation that took place on Saturday.

According to an affidavit, McCaullife’s husband stated the two had been separated and were living apart. The man came to a residence to pick up the couple’s children. An argument ensued over missing stereo equipment belonging to the victim.

The victim claims that McCaullife began to yell and scream while slamming doors around the residence. McCaullife then followed the victim out of the residence to where he was at his truck. McCaullife allegedly began hitting the man and bit his left elbow. Officers viewed an obvious bite mark on the man’s elbow.

McCaullife claims the male was the aggressor in the incident. Officers did not note any physical evidence to back up her claims. Bond was set at $1,500 with a condition of no contact with alleged victim.