Posted: Apr 08, 2019 10:32 PMUpdated: Apr 08, 2019 10:32 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regular scheduled meeting Monday evening and got a number of things accomplished.

All three principals were on hand talking about how things have been going throughout the semester and stressed to the board that they are working on different things to improve their respective campus for next year.

Elementary Principal Byron Cowan is tinkering with a rewards system for his students to make students act better in the classroom. Cowan says he is already seeing a great improvement, as the number of referrals to the office are dropping.

High School Principal Lauri Lee told her staff to contact every parent or guardian by way of phone call, e-mail, or post card by the end of the semester so that they will know how their child is doing in school. Lee said things have been going well with the parents and guardians they have been able to speak with.

In personnel matters, Superintendent David Cash will serve as the girls basketball coach.