A special Bartlesville City Council meeting will be held Wednesday at City Hall. The Council will discuss and take action on a recommendation from the Tower Green Design Committee regarding final construction documents.

The Tower Green Design Committee met last Friday to hear a final construction estimate from Brad Kmita with JonesPlan Landscape Construction. Kmita said the final estimate for the Tower Center at Unity Square project came in at $1.9 million. The balance for the construction is $1.6 million dollars meaning the estimate was approximately $300,000 over budget.

Bartlesville’s Water Utilities Director Terry Lauritsen would then give a presentation on what modifications could be made. The estimate with the modifications presented came in at $1.8 million dollars.

Among the modifications made was the utilization of standard concrete with no integral color or custom finishes in most places within the project. Reducing Owner’s contingency to $48,358 to save $41,917 was part of the modifications discussed. Removing the standing seam roof on top of the stage canopy was also mentioned. That would save $27,300.

Once the Council discusses and possibly takes action on the final construction documents presented by Lauritsen Wednesday, they could take action on a construction management contract with Jonesplan for the Tower Center at Unity Square project.

The special Bartlesville City Council meeting will take place at 5 p.m.