Posted: Apr 09, 2019 10:12 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 10:21 AM

Garrett Giles

The 600 block of Dewey Avenue between Adams Boulevard and Silas Street closed Tuesday due to storm drain improvements currently underway in the area.

The improvements are necessary to accommodate the Tower Center at Unity Square project. The project is a community green space approved by voters in the 2018 General Obligation Bond Election.

Access to the Bartlesville Community Center and the Bartlesville Public Library parking lots will not be impacted by the closure. The road is expected to re-open on Thursday, April 11.