Posted: Apr 09, 2019 10:47 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 10:47 AM

Garrett Giles

An injury collision occurred a half mile north of Claremore on State Highway 66 at Sioux Avenue Monday afternoon. 32-year-old Ashley Griffith was driving a 2019 Jeep Cherokee southbound on SH66 and failed to yield while making a left turn.

Braden Middleton, a 25-year-old from Afton, Oklahoma, then struck Griffith’s vehicle as he was driving his 2017 Chevrolet Cruze northbound. He was transported by Pafford EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa with a hand injury.

He was not admitted, but his passenger, 22-year-old Rainee Middleton was admitted for head, trunk internal, and arm and leg injuries. A three-year-old was also in the Middleton’s vehicle. The child did not sustain injuries.