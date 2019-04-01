Posted: Apr 09, 2019 11:18 AMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 11:27 AM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Emergency Management's Melissa Lindgren says Adams Boulevard is closed from Crestland Drive to King Drive in Bartlesville. She says a gas leak has caused officials to close the area.

Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings and others ask that you avoid the area at this time. Officials are working on the leak at this time. We will have updates as they become available.