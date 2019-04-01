Posted: Apr 09, 2019 1:09 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 1:10 PM

Garrett Giles

Jensen Tractor Ranch on US-75 near W 2400 Road was burglarized Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Washington County Undersheriff Jon Copeland says the thieves cut open the locked gate before proceeding to steal several Echo branded trimmers and chainsaws from the property. Copeland said the merchandise was primarily orange in color.

A vehicle has also been identified in the incident. Undersheriff Copeland said a dark colored single cab Chevy or Ford pick-up truck was seen driving east on W 2400 Road before turning towards the gate of Jensen Tractor Ranch just before 6 o'clock Tuesday morning.

Cameras from a neighboring business are continuing to be used to assist the Washington County Sheriff's Office at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff Office's non-emergency line at 918.228.4001. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers if you call 918.336.2583.