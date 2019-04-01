Posted: Apr 09, 2019 1:20 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 3:53 PM

Max Gross

A Pawhuska man was arrested on his sixth driving under the influence charge, according to the State of Oklahoma. Bobby Hemphill was charged with felony driving under the influence, transporting an open container, and driving under suspension for an incident that took place in rural Washington County on Monday night.

According to court documents, Hemphill’s 2002 Buick was pulled over near Highway 75 and County Road 2300. It was determined that Hemphill was driving under the influence of alcohol. A search of his vehicle produced an open bottle of vodka that was easily accessible to Hemphill and his passenger.

During arraignments at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday, the state cited two previous DUI arrests in Oklahoma. Hemphill’s most recent charge came in 2018. The state also noted three previous DUI arrests in Texas.

Bond for Hemphill was set at $50,000 with a condition of no alcohol possession. Judge Russell Vaclaw also noted that this condition is also part of Hemphill’s probation for his previous DUI. Hemphill is due back in court on May 3.