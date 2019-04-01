Posted: Apr 09, 2019 1:30 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 2:03 PM

Bartlesville Public Library Director Shellie McGill says the library has received an award. The Oklahoma Library Association gave the award to the Bartlesville Library for its Things Collection.

The Things Collection is literally a grouping of things that can be checked out at the library. Those things include but are not limited to: musical instruments, microscopes, telescopes and car readers. McGill says there are 160 items that can be checked out at the library.

The library won a 500-dollar prize on top of winning a plaque named after former Bartlesville librarian Ruth Brown. Brown worked at the library from 1919 to 1950.

McGill says she is going to be working with Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd and Bartlesville Community Center Director Val Callaghan moving forward to tie the award-winning Things Collection with the Tower Center at Unity Square Project.

The library will work with them to see what people want to do in the green space. McGill then plans on having those items available in the Things Collection for people to check out.

The library will be right next to Tower Center at Unity Square since the space will be built between the Bartlesville Community Center and the Price Tower Art Center. The Bartlesville Public Library sits along Dewey Avenue across the street from the two Arts Centers.