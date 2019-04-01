Posted: Apr 09, 2019 1:47 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 3:25 PM

Max Gross

A formal arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday for three people charged in the August 2018 murder of Gregg Meidl. Terry Lee Donladson Jr., Thomas Wayne Alexander and Tyler Leo Thomison will all appear at the Washington County Courthouse.

Formal arraignment has been passed in the matter multiple times due counsel for all parties not receiving transcripts. As of April 4, all parties have received transcripts and the formal arraignment is expected to proceed.

The formal arraignment is the first time the accused can enter a plea. Special judge Jared Sigler found probable cause during a preliminary hearing in December 2018. Meidl’s wife and son were among the witnesses called to testify.

Court affidavits allege the trio was out trying to burglarize unlocked vehicles when Meidl confronted Donaldson who allegedly fired one shot at Meidl. He was pronounced dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound to the head.

The proceedings are set for 9 a.m. at the Washington County Courthouse.