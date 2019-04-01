Posted: Apr 09, 2019 2:25 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 2:27 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s Water Utilities Department will begin testing and flushing fire hydrants Sunday, April 14th. This is an annual practice to ensure that fire hydrants are in proper working order.

The process will be completed in sections. Some areas of work will be conducted at night to avoid disturbing businesses during operation hours. Nigh flushing will be conducted between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

The first areas to be flushed include the northern city limits 11th Street from the Railroad tracks east to Cherokee Ave. That will take place at night Sunday, April 14th and Monday April 15th.

Flushing and testing will continue Tuesday, April 16th from 11th Street from Cherokee Avenue east to the Caney River. Also starting next Tuesday, the Water Utilities Department will work on hydrants on Frank Phillips Boulevard south to Sand Creek from the railroad tracks going west to Bartlesville’s City Limit.

Crews will continue to move throughout the City until all fire hydrants have been tested and flushed. Weather permitting, it could take approximately 10 weeks to complete.