Posted: Apr 09, 2019 2:42 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 2:42 PM

Ty Loftis

All three principals were at Monday's school board meeting in Pawhuska talking about ways to improve their respective campus.

Indian Camp Elementary School Principal Amy Sanders knows it is important to make sure students are included in the process of becoming a better school.

Elementary School Principal Byron Cowan says there is a grant coming in that is funding Chrome Books. Once that grant comes through, Cowan expects 30 percent of the work from his students to be done on a Chrome Book.

Cowan also says he has seen an improvement around campus because teachers and administrators alike have began rewarding good behavior.

High School Principal Lauri Lee talked about MAP Data. Lee said the seventh and ninth grade didn't do as well as she had hoped, but the tenth grade excelled in all areas. To improve on that, one thing Lee wants to do is have more contact with parents and guardians.

Lee has also began, “Do Now” writing activities at the high school to begin each class. Lee says she is seeing writing improvements and fewer disciplinary problems.