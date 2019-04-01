Posted: Apr 09, 2019 2:58 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 2:58 PM

Max Gross

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday afternoon at the Price Fields in Bartlesville featuring former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer. Along with his business partner Mike Henry, Switzer owns Youth Scoreboards, a business that will be installing eight electronic scoreboards throughout the Price Fields Sports Complex.

A contract was approved by the city council last year. The deal requires no money from Bartlesville taxpayers. Youth Scoreboards will look for advertisers or sponsors to be featured on the scoreboards to make up the cost of the project.

To advertise or donate to the project, contact Lynn Davis at lynn@youthscoreboards.com.

(PHOTO COURTESY: City of Bartlesville)