Posted: Apr 09, 2019 3:08 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 3:08 PM

Ty Loftis

A decision was made several years ago to close the Pawhuska Junior High Building because of declining enrollment and budget constraints. As a result, seventh and eighth grade students have had to take classes in the high school building and this is something High School Principal Lauri Lee doesn't care for.

With Lee wanting to utilize the building as a traditional middle school, sixth graders would also be housed in the building.

Lee admits there would still be scenarios where students would have to enter the high school, but it wouldn't be nearly as often as it is now. Superintendent David Cash said this is just a proposal and something the board can think about moving forward. Cash added it is good to look at all options.