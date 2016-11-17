Posted: Apr 09, 2019 8:34 PMUpdated: Apr 09, 2019 8:34 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council met for a regular scheduled meeting Tuesday evening at City Hall.

Palma Lough of the Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority presented the Council with a $20,000 check for meeting the criteria to qualify for the Competitive Utility Program. This is a re-occurring grant each year that the city receives as long as all criteria are met.

The city of Pawhuska had applied for a grant in February that would allow for a car charging station to come to Pawhuska and fuel cars with alternative fuels. City Manager Larry Eulert recently found out that the city will be getting the car charging station.

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash was at the meeting saying a number of events will be coming to the city in the next couple months, such as the Roy Clark Memorial Rodeo in April and the OK Freewheel in June. With the numerous events coming to the city, Nash said it is important to get volunteers to help around Pawhuska.

Steve Hughes was also recognized for earning the Code Enforcement Officer of the Year.