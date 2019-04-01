Posted: Apr 10, 2019 3:09 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 3:09 AM

Charlie Taraboletti

The City of Bartlesville recently earned recognition from the Oklahoma Forestry Services and the Oklahoma Urban and Community Forestry Council for achieving national certification from the Arbor Day Foundation.

Bartlesville places a high priority on forestry management practices. That priority was recently recognized as a “Tree City USA” for the 36th year.

The city was among 38 Oklahoma organizations recently honored at the annual Arbor Week Kickoff celebration at Oklahoma City University. Oklahoma observes Arbor Week during the last week of March every year.

The Arbor Day Foundation offers several certifications, including “Tree City USA” status, which is earned by meeting core standards of sound community forestry management; maintaining a tree board; having a community tree ordinance and spending a minimum of $2 per capita on community forestry activities and celebrating Arbor Week.

The City’s annual Arbor Day Ceremony will held Saturday morning beginning at 11 o'clock at Johnstone Park. You are invited to attend. City of Bartlesville Parks Superintendent Bobby Robinson will be on-hand to assist with a tree planting and share information. Free hot dogs and chips will be served following the ceremony.