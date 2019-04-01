Posted: Apr 10, 2019 9:52 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 11:44 AM

Max Gross

A trio accused in the August 2018 murder of Gregory Meidl appeared at the Washington County Courthouse for formal arraignment on Wednesday morning.

Tyler Leo Thomison of Delaware had a not guilty plea entered by his attorney, Stephen Riley.Thomison is being charge with second degree murder, possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, second degree burglary and conspiracy. Thomison is now set on the July 10 jury disposition docket where a trial date will be set.

Terry Lee Donaldson Jr. of Nowata, who is being charged with first degree murder as well other subsequent charges, had a motion to quash the bind over filed on his behalf. Travis Smith, Donaldson’s attorney, called for a motion hearing to dispute with the State of Oklahoma. District Attorney Kevin Buchanan said he had not seen the motion because it was filed recently. Donaldson did not enter a plea. The motions hearing is set for May 13 at 10:30 a.m.

Thomas Wayne Alexander of Bartlesville, who is also facing second murder and second degree burglary charges had his counsel file a similar quash motion. Alexander will also appear next on May 13 for a motions hearing.

All three are being held in the Washington County Jail.