Oklahoma Wesleyan University has a new display of an early 1700s Sephardic Torah Scroll in the Drake Library. The scroll was donated to OKWU by Ken and Barb Larson through their organization, God’s Ancient Library. Dr. Scott Carroll also helped the Larson’s with the scroll.

University Provost and Ministry professor Dr. Mark Weeter said the Torah Scroll is a tremendous gift that has been bestowed on OKWU.

The scroll is originally from Morocco and has been used for teaching by Oklahoma Wesley University professors since its donation.

The addition of a custom museum quality display built by local craftsmen Tim Sydebotham and Mike Baldrachi now allows it to be viewed and studied to its full effect. Sydebotham and Baldrachi heard about the Torah through their pastor Sherman Jacquess at Matoka Baptist Church.

The Torah can be viewed during normal business hours on the first floor of OKWU’s Drake Library Monday through Friday.