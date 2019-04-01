Posted: Apr 10, 2019 10:07 AMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 11:45 AM

Max Gross

A 21-year-old Nowata man has been sentenced after being convicted of second degree rape. Lane Branch will serve 10 years in the Department of Corrections after a jury convicted him on the charge in March.

According to an affidavit, Branch claimed to have consensual intercourse with a 14-year-old girl who was under the influence of alcohol. The girl's mother made contact with Branch who admitted the incident took place. Branch stated that he believed the girl was 16-years-old. The incident occurred in Dewey in January 2018.

Branch will also have to register as a sex offender upon his release.