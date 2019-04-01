Posted: Apr 10, 2019 2:50 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 3:16 PM

Garrett Giles

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House will give a broad overview of voting in Oklahoma at Bartlesville Public Library towards the end of the month.

Board Member Roger Elmore with the Bartlesville League of Women Voters says it will stress the importance of voting. House will talk about Bills circulating in the Oklahoma House and Senate that cover elections.

Elmore says that Oklahoma is one of 7 states that periodically remove inactive registered voters. He says it is a long process that takes 8 to 10 years and they only remove voters in odd numbered years (i.e. 2019).

The registered voter would also have to miss two General Elections. Eventually a notification will be sent in the mail. If the registed voter does not reply to the notification, they are removed for the voter registration role. That will declare that person(s) as inactive.

290,000 Oklahomans were taken off the voter registration role from January 2017 to January 2019 because they were inactive at the polls. Elmore says they want to offer programs like the Voting in Oklahoma Program to keep people interested and engaged with what is happening locally at statewide.

The Voting in Oklahoma Program will hear from Election Board Secretary Yvonne House on Monday, April 29th at 7 p.m. in Meeting Room A of the Bartlesville Public Library.