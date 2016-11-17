Posted: Apr 10, 2019 3:47 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 3:47 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Planing and Zoning Commission held a special meeting Wednesday morning to hear comments from the public regarding recommendations to consider adopting an ordinance regarding changes to codes for owners of residential bed and breakfasts. Among other things, parking, out-door lighting, length of stay and space requirements between rental units were all being discussed.

Owners of many bed and breakfasts in the community spoke out against the codes that would be enforced upon them. Owner of The Farm House, Eric Gomez, told the board the city is busy enough trying to enforce the current codes it already has in place.

Gomez added that this is not the time to fix something that isn't broken.

Kathryn Chambers owns a bed and bath in the city of Pawhuska. Chambers talked about the off-street parking requirement that would need to be met with this new code.

Cheryl Potts, owner of the Million Dollar Inn in Pawhuska, discussed how she has housed a film crew for more than 30 days. This is the proposed maximum number of days someone could stay at a bed and breakfast in the new ordinance.

Bruce Malone has yet to open his bed and bath yet because he wants to see what the council decides to do regarding the code enforcements. Malone says his house is the best in the neighborhood though.

Terry Loftis has been involved in the bed and bath business for several years. Loftis says the lighting situation must be a two-way street.

The Commissioners will ultimately take what they heard from Wednesday's meeting and that will help them make a final decision at May's regular scheduled meeting.

Tune into this weeks edition of Talk of the Town on AM 1500, FM 99.1 KPGM for more information on this story. Talk of the Town airs at 7:30 in the morning each Thursday, Friday and Saturday.