Posted: Apr 11, 2019 3:51 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 5:07 PM

Garrett Giles

Self-defense techniques will be taught this weekend for women wanting to learn such techniques.

The non-profit organization SAFE-NOW better known as the Sexual Assault Forensic Exams for Nowata, Osage and Washington Counties will partner with Guise Martial Arts for a self-defense class. Board President and victim advocate Shelley Holdman says part of the course will teach women to be aware of their surroundings.

Being aware of one's surroundings includes having one's cellphone put away while walking around, especially at night. Holdman says women also should make sure their keys are ready to go and not stowed away in their purse.

Women of any age are encouraged to attend the self-defense class. Holdman says women ages 13 and older will receive further awareness of sexual assault issues during the course. No experience is required to attend.

The self-defense course will be held at Guise Martial Arts on Saturday, April 13th. Guise Martial Arts is located at 1023 NE Washington Blvd in Bartlesville. For more information, call Guise Martial Arts at 918.876.0559.

(Photos courtesy: SAFE-NOW Facebook)