Posted: Apr 11, 2019 4:54 PMUpdated: Apr 10, 2019 5:08 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host a National Day of Prayer event, Thursday, May 2.

Oklahoma Wesleyan University will host the annual local prayer event for the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 2, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Chapel on Silver Lake Road in Bartlesville. Musical prelude will begin at 11:30.

Families are encouraged to attend this special time of prayer for our nation, state and community. The theme for the 2019 National Day of Prayer observation is “Love One Another” from John 13:34.

A local interdenominational committee is organizing the Bartlesville event again this year. Local ministers, ministry leaders and community leaders will be participating in the service.

As our nation struggles with foreign and domestic threats, economic insecurity, cultural tensions, and continue challenges to basic constitutional rights, citizens of the United States are preparing to heed the call by our elected leaders to exercise one of their most precious freedoms – the right to gather, turn to God, and pray.

In response, millions will assemble at thousands of local events across the nation, where they will take time out of their daily schedules to intercede on behalf of their community, their nation, and their leaders.

The National Day of Prayer is not just a vital part of American’s heritage, but is as relevant and critical today as it was at the first call by our Continental Congress in 1775. Established in public law by a join resolution of Congress signed by President Truman in 1952, then amended to designate the day under the 100th Congress and President Reagan in 1988, it states that “The President shall issue each year a proclamation designating the first Thursday in May as a National Day of Prayer on which the people of the United States may turn to God in prayer and meditation at churches, in groups and as individuals.”

The Bartlesville City Council also recognized it locally with a proclamation this year.